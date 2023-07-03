HappiTravel Delivers 9 Wholesale Booking Engines
The world’s premier wholesale travel platform now offers hotels, resorts, vacation rentals, trips, cruises, flights, car rentals, transfers, and activities!MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the successful completion of its newest platform enhancements which now provide the public a total of 9 wholesale travel booking engines. The updates were launched on 5/1/23 and customers have been buzzing during the initial beta period as the company continues to deliver through its unrelenting focus on consumer value.
Customers can enroll for free and gain immediate access to book travel at wholesale rates for hotels, resorts, trips, and cruises with no strings attached. The optional VIP upgrade provides access to even lower HappiPrice® rates as well as access to 5 new wholesale engines for vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, transfers, as well as activities & events. The typical savings on the first reservation far exceeds the upgrade cost, designed as the ultimate no-brainer that builds trust incrementally with customers.
HappiTravel® continues to deliver as the world’s premier wholesale travel platform as customer feedback and reviews have been explosively positive. The completed platform offers all of the following:
HappiHotels™
- Over 2,500,000+ properties worldwide
- Save up to 60% of more off retail rates
HappiResorts™
- Over 4,000+ luxury resorts globally
- Save up to 80% of more off retail rates
HappiCruises™
- 18,000+ unique itineraries
- 42,000+ sailings worldwide
HappiTrips®
- 1,000’s of unique trips
- Rock bottom wholesale rates
HappiRentals™
- 500,000+ vacation rental properties
- Think property sharing but at wholesale
HappiFlights™
- Save up to 50% on business class
- Major airlines all over the world
HappiCars™
- Rental cars but at wholesale rates
- All major carriers and brands
HappiTransfers™
- Vans, buses, limos, and more
- Same carriers, just pay wholesale
HappiActivities™
- Tours, tickets, events, food, culture and more
- Massive inventory to meet consumer needs
HappiTravel® stands in stark contrast to the mainstream travel market which utilizes the standard retail/wholesale business model. Instead of spending millions of dollars on expensive TV advertising and celebrity endorsements designed to drive consumers to purchase travel through retail websites, HappiTravel® passes wholesale rates directly to consumers then relies on its customers to spread the word to others.
“HappiTravel® just does things differently!” commented CTO, Mike Darling. “We truly believe in the consumer. People are smart! They’ve just had the truth hidden from them. Give people the full information and there is only one natural, logical choice to make. The more people learn, the more they save, and the more they tell their friends about it. It’s the ultimate win-win for the entire market!”
The company’s value-focused approach allows customers to enroll for free and gain instant access to legitimate wholesale rates, no catches or gimmicks. Free members have full access to 4 of the 9 booking engines and can book at wholesale without any upgrade required, simply save money on every reservation. Customers have the option of upgrading their account for a small fee which provides access to even deeper HappiPrice® wholesale rates that typically exceed the cost of the upgrade itself on the very first reservation.
“We’re turning the travel industry right side up!” added President, Camaron Corr. “HappiTravel® is built for the masses. You are literally losing money not to be a member! It’s the same hotels, resorts, and cruises so why pay retail when you can save big time, no strings attached? The value is the reason our customer base has exploded. People can’t help but tell everyone they know about it!”
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® is the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://happitravel.com.
