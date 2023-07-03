Celebrating the Graduation of Bruce Bunting Scholarship Recipients in Animal Science and Agriculture

July 3, 2023

Congratulations, Mr. Bikash Rai and Ms. Tashi Dema, for successfully graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Agriculture from the College of Natural Resources!

Mr. Rai and Ms. Dema were awarded the Bruce Bunting Scholarship in July 2021. The program, initiated in 2020 to honor Dr. Bruce Bunting, the President Emeritus of the Bhutan Foundation, supports in-service Bhutanese candidates from both Governmental and Non-governmental organizations to pursue degrees in the Environment, Agriculture and Food Science, Natural Resources management, and Climate Science.

On their graduation day they told the Foundation: “We stand overwhelmed with a sense of thankfulness that words alone cannot express. We would like to express immense heartfelt gratitude to everyone at the Bhutan Foundation for your valuable support. Your unwavering support for us was a strong pillar in helping us complete this BSc program.”

We extend our best wishes to both Mr. Rai and Ms. Dema as they embark on their professional journey, equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired during their studies. We are confident that they will bring about positive transformations in their respective fields of work.

Currently, two other students are undergoing BSc. Agriculture and BSc. Food Science and Technology at the College. To date, the Bhutan Foundation has awarded Bruce Bunting Scholarship to six recipients.