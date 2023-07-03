Submit Release
Inspection scheduled next week for Four Bears Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin a routine inspection at the Four Bears Bridge Monday, July 10.

The inspection will take place west of New Town on North Dakota Highway 23. Work will continue through July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

There will be a 16-foot width restriction in place during the inspection. No work will occur over the weekend and the width restriction will not apply during this time.

The speed limit will be reduced, and lane closures are expected at times during the project.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

Inspection scheduled next week for Four Bears Bridge

