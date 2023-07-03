Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on July 13th, 2023

Annapolis, MD -The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, June 13, 2023 at 10 A.M. in person at the new Healing Barn, Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, 600 Beetz Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. The meeting will include a discussion on Resource Conservation topics and presentation of the Touch of Class Award to Christine Hajek, Executive Director and Founder of Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. The meeting will also include information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. For more information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000.
