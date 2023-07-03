Broadway to Undergo Long-Term Closure for Bridge Replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of Broadway in downtown Nashville during the summer to replace the bridge between 10th and 13th Avenue.

Work on the Broadway Bridge replacement project has been ongoing since last fall. Crews are now ready to replace the bridge structure. Beginning Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m., the road will be closed from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue. The closure will remain in place until September 7. (Only local access will be allowed from 8th Ave to 10th Ave and 12th Ave to 13th Ave.)

Eleventh Avenue from Porter Street to McGavock Street underneath the bridge will also be closed for two months.

Kiewit crews will replace the structure during the closure time frame. Following the closure, crews will finish the project by completing the remaining items like sidewalks, bridge railing, and lighting installation.

Drivers will be able to navigate around the closure using Church Street and Demonbreun Street. A portion of the closure from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue will be accessible to one-way, local traffic only.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in detour footprint as increased congestion is expected. For more project information and to sign up for email updates visit the project website. A live look at the project is also available here.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.