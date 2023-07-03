iRemedy Announces Patent Grant by U.S. Patent Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), an artificial intelligence powered medical supply chain solution, today announced the issuance by the United States Patent Office of a key patent for its intellectual property portfolio.
iRemedy is building a proprietary, highly scalable, intelligent supply chain management system for the medical supply industry. The Company began the project in 2018 as an effort to modernize and automate the inefficient and faulty medical supply distribution industry.
The United States Patent Office has granted Patent # 11416575 which protects a means of automated navigation for crawling the world wide web using the ParaLogue and ParaFlow languages. ParaFlow and ParaLogue are proprietary languages designed for modeling web pages and processing workflows and are protected for iRemedy’s use by additional patent applications.
The Patent application was filed by Grokit Data, Inc. and has been licensed to iRemedy for exclusive use in the medical ecommerce and supply chain market. Grokit Data was founded by iRemedy’s CEO Tony Paquin, and CTO Jim Harding as a research entity working on AI technologies.
Paquin subsequently transferred his founder shares in Grokit to iRemedy, resulting in iRemedy owning approximately 40% of Grokit Data, providing a possible return on investment for use of any Grokit technology outside of healthcare.
In addition to its exclusive license of Grokit patents, and its equity investment in the Grokit portfolio, iRemedy also has four patents pending which it owns outright.
“Our technology has the potential to truly revolutionize the way medical supplies are acquired in this country. For many years healthcare providers and their patients have suffered from product shortages and exorbitant costs.,” said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. “This grant by the USPO strengthens and protects our intellectual property. These technologies are essential to the automated sourcing and offering of medical products through our platform.”
The Company expects additional patent grant announcements in 2023.
About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies. They service over 10,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, and a distribution center in Florida. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.
Keisha Graham
