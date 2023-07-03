Iowa's Youth Employment Law: Waiver Application for Certain Work-Based Learning Programs

Iowa's Youth Employment law: Waiver application

Effective July 1, 2023, Iowa's updated Youth Employment Law (Senate File 542) makes several changes, including the ability for Iowa employers to apply for a waiver for 16- and 17-year-olds to participate in approved work-based learning or work-related programs involving certain hazardous work activities under certain conditions.

The waiver process is done in conjunction with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), the Iowa Department of Education (IDOE), and the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing (DIAL). More information on the process, including the list of hazardous and always prohibited activities, and how the waiver may or may not apply in different cases, can be found at the link below.

Visit this link to learn more and begin the application process (certain restrictions and conditions apply).