Nighttime Closure Planned on 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 30, 2023

Contact: Corey McClelland, Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday, July 6, 2023, a nighttime closure is planned for the 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange. Between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the contractor will begin removing temporary forms used to pour the bridge deck for the new bridge. During this timeframe, I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions.

A detour route will be in place during this nighttime closure on July 6, 2023. At this point, only one nighttime closure of I-229 is planned. The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Aug. 11, 2023. For more information about this project, please see the featured project page at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-01qa.

