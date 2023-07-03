Marwari Catalysts and Jaipur Rugs Launches Thrive 7.0, an Acceleration Cohort Program for Next Gen Entrepreneurs

Acceleration Program for Home Decor and D2C Fostering innovation and empowering entrepreneurs Thrive is a 12-week acceleration program backed by India’s leading startup founders, professionals, and industrialists, including influential AIFs, VCs, and Angel Networks

JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts, India’s fastest-growing startup accelerator known for fostering innovation and empowering entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with its 100+ co-founders club announces its next cohort. The program is designed to revolutionize the startup ecosystem and empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the rapidly evolving D2C/Consumer Tech and Home Decor industries.

This Acceleration cohort will address the pertinent challenges of the D2C/Consumer Tech and Indian Home Decor sector, and will help startups begin, build and grow through their innovative solutions. The accelerator program will enable comprehensive nurturing of the start-ups through effective mentoring and market access.

We are excited to partner with Jaipur Rugs to launch this specialized cohort," said Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts. "We will continue to support initiatives focused on supporting the growth and transformation of startups from Tier 2 & 3 cities as part of our larger effort towards improving the representation of untapped market of India", he said.

"This collaboration brings together the strengths of our acceleration program, the global industry expertise and the network of Jaipur Rugs, creating an unparalleled opportunity for startups in the home decor space,” Sushil said adding ”We are committed to providing the necessary support and guidance for these entrepreneurs to thrive and make a lasting impact in the market."

This groundbreaking collaboration harnesses the leadership and expertise of both entities, leveraging their collective experience in investing and scaling over 150+ startups. With the home decor and D2C industry experiencing rapid growth and evolving consumer preferences, Thrive 7.0 is set to revolutionize the startup landscape.

Portfolio companies of Marwari Catalysts have collectively raised an impressive $4 million in the last quarter. This significant milestone reflects the accelerator's rigorous selection process and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The diverse range of startups nurtured by the startup accelerator has attracted the attention of investors, who recognize the immense potential and disruptive ideas presented by these ventures. The notable funding secured is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional capabilities demonstrated by the portfolio startups, as well as the expertise and support provided to them.

Thrive is a 12-week acceleration program backed by India’s leading startup founders, professionals, and industrialists, including influential AIFs, VCs, and Angel Networks. Through this cohort, we plan to offer a comprehensive support system to selected startups. Participants will have access to an extensive network of 100+ mentors, investor connections, industry connections, tools to scale and an opportunity to get a first cheque from ₹25 Lakhs to ₹1 Crore. They will receive guidance in various areas crucial to success, including business strategy, product development, branding, marketing, sales, and financial assistance.

Commenting on the collaboration, the Founder & CEO of Jaipur Rugs, Yogesh Chaudhary, says, "Jaipur Rugs is thrilled to launch this transformative home decor startup cohort. As founders, we're passionate about nurturing the next generation of disruptors and pushing the boundaries of design. Drawing from our experience of working with remarkable startups such as Turms, JWC, Thela Gaadi, and Prakrti Clothing, which are already part of our illustrious portfolio, we're excited to share our industry expertise, design knowledge, and network to help shape the future of next batch of home decor startups."

Reflecting on the collaboration, Rameswar Misra, Co-Founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs says, "With India's booming consumer market and our experience in the acquisition of 22 brands, we are thrilled to support and uplift Tier 2 founders who possess immense potential and unique perspectives. Together with Jaipur Rugs, we aim to push the boundaries of design and create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers home decor startups to flourish."

Startups participating in the cohort will also have the chance to showcase their progress and innovations during a culminating event, such as a Demo Day, where they can attract potential investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders. This hybrid acceleration program operates both online and offline, with a significant presence in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bangalore, and Mumbai, enabling startups to access on-ground support and networking opportunities.

Applications for the Thrive acceleration program under the home decor and D2C cohort are now open. Interested startups can apply through the official Marwari Catalysts website. The selection process will prioritize teams with a strong vision, innovative ideas, and a passion for disrupting the home decor or D2C industry.

"In the upcoming year, 2023-24, we plan to accelerate 60+ startups and anticipate raising approximately $50 million in funds, enabling our portfolio companies to seize opportunities, scale their operations, and fuel innovation." adds Sushil Sharma