I 91 SB Lane Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 SB is reduced to one lane in the area of Exit 8 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX