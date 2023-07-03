Driving Digital Excellence for Business Growth: Digital Transformation Week Europe Returns to Amsterdam in September
Digital Transformation Week Europe will bring together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to explore and discuss rapid technological advancements.
The event will serve as a catalyst for organisations seeking to embrace digital transformation. Our visitors will leave inspired & equipped with the tools needed to shape the future of their business”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, reshaping the way businesses operate and unlocking endless possibilities. In this era of rapid technological advancements, organisations need to adapt, innovate, and thrive in order to stay ahead of the curve. To address this critical need, Digital Transformation Week Europe is set to take place at the RAI in Amsterdam on 26-27th September 2023.
— Megan Davis, Head of Marketing, TechEx Events
Digital Transformation Week Europe is a ground-breaking event that brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators from around the world. This leading event and conference will be a focal point for businesses seeking to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and harness the power of technology to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape.
Hosted at the prestigious RAI, Digital Transformation Week Europe will provide a unique platform for attendees to gain valuable insights, exchange ideas, and discover the latest trends and best practices in digital transformation. The event will showcase a diverse range of speakers, thought-provoking sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging panel discussions, creating an immersive learning environment for all participants.
Key Highlights of Digital Transformation Week Europe:
Inspiring Keynote Speakers:
Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will share their expertise, experiences, and visions for the future of digital transformation. Speakers include:
• Chief Digital Officer, IKEA Netherlands at IKEA
• Head of Technology Management Services at Netflix
• Senior Director Digital Optimization & Transformation at PVH Corp.
• Global Vice President Digital at FedEx
• Head of IT & Technology PMO at Coca-Cola HBC
• Director of Engineering at Vinted
• Director, Data Transformation Leader, IGT Business Cluster at Philips
• Vice President of Global Quality Systems and Supply Chain at Mattel... and more
Expert Agenda:
Don’t miss two days of thought-provoking sessions to provide attendees with actionable strategies to fuel their own digital transformation journeys. Sessions include:
• Digital Transformation for a Unified View of the Customer
• How Can CX be Successfully Renewed by Digital Technology?
• Optimising Your Workflow via Automation
• Monitoring the Impact of Your Digital Transformation
• Into the Metaverse – Is it really the Future of the Internet?
• What IT Leaders Need to be Aware of to Secure Efficient Digital Transformation
• Fuelling Your Digital Engine: Core Digital Infrastructures, Technologies, and Beyond... Explore the agenda here.
Networking Opportunities:
Digital Transformation Week Europe will facilitate valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with peers, forge strategic partnerships, and build a strong professional network. Don’t miss the networking party on Day 1 at the stunning Strandzuid Boathouse, next to the RAI, Amsterdam.
Cutting-Edge Exhibitions:
An extensive exhibition area will showcase the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in the field of digital transformation, and more! Attendees will have the opportunity to explore groundbreaking products and services that can drive their business forward. Exhibitors include Lenovo, Bosch, Outsytems, BMC, Globalstar, Thales, Palo Alto, GitHub, ManageEngine and many more!
Registration for Digital Transformation Week Europe is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early to take advantage of early bird pricing. Head over to the website to learn more: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/2023-tickets/
Free Expo Passes also available for access to the expo hall and tradeshow consisting of 150+ innovative exhibitors.
About Digital Transformation Week Europe: Digital Transformation Week Europe is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators from around the world. With a focus on digital transformation, the event provides a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exploring the latest trends and best practices in the industry. Digital Transformation Week Europe aims to empower businesses to embrace change, leverage emerging technologies, and drive growth in the digital era.
Megan Davis
Digital Transformation Week
email us here
+44 7794 035759
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TechEx Europe 2022 Highlights