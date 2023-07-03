Save the date for Trip.com’s “7.7 Super Saver Sale”
Daily flash deals and massive discounts on hotels, flights, tours and ticketsKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip.com is launching its 7.7 Super Saver Sale (“Sale”) which will be running from 4 July to 7 July 2023 with daily flash sales released on a first-come-first-serve basis at three time slots - 12pm, 3pm and 8pm. Enjoy the best deals for hotels, flights, tours and tickets across various regions and countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Exclusive promo codes are available for email subscribers and Telegram group members. Users can join the Telegram group at https://t.me/TriptalksMY and subscribe to the email newsletter at https://my.trip.com/subscribe. Users can also look forward to secret promo codes which will be released on the campaign page here. This is one super saver sale you do not want to miss!
Enjoy up to 30% off with an instant discount of RM60 for international flights departing from Malaysia with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, All Nippon Airways, STARLUX Airlines and many more. Promo codes worth up to RM150 are also available with a minimum spend of RM1,500 on flight bookings.
Get up to 70% off hotels for key destinations such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Users can use promo codes of up to RM100 with a minimum spend of RM1,000 on hotel bookings.
Deals are also available for tours and tickets, with up to 50% off on selected attraction and buy-1-get-1 free offers. Enjoy deals for a Korea eSim 7 Day Pass, tickets to Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park and the Bangkok Wonderful Pearl Cruise with Buffet Dinner. Promo codes worth up to RM20 are available with a minimum spend of RM100 on tours and ticket bookings.
For details of the flash deals, kindly refer to the image here.
(end)
About Trip.com
Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here