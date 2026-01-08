The First CrossFire: Legends Championship Kicks off, Malaysian Teams Compete for RM290,000

The CrossFire: Legends Championship (CFLC) 2025–2026 has entered its Southeast Asia regional stage, with a prize pool of approximately RM290,000 (USD70,000).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CrossFire: Legends Championship (CFLC) 2025–2026 has officially entered its Southeast Asia regional stage, bringing together top teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to compete online for a total prize pool of approximately RM290,000 (USD70,000). The CFLC Grand Finals will be held on February 8, 2026.Followed by CrossFire: Legends' successful launch in Southeast Asia last December, CFLC 2025–2026 is part of the game's mobile FPS esports ecosystem and serves as the inaugural regional championship to determine the first-ever CrossFire: Legends champion in Southeast Asia.The tournament has been running since November 2025 and is conducted online, using a multi-stage format that allows teams across Southeast Asia to participate in a structured and highly competitive environment.The competition began with the CFLC Open Qualifiers, held from November 20–23, 2025, open to teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. The top four teams from each country advanced to the National Qualifiers, which took place from December 10–14, 2025, alongside invited professional teams, competing for a total prize pool of approximately RM100,200 (USD24,600).The National Qualifier Finals were held on December 20, 2025, for Indonesia and Malaysia, and on December 21, 2025, for the Philippines and Thailand. More than 56,000 people have watched the national finals during live streaming. From this stage, the top two teams from each country secured their spots in the Southeast Asia regional tournament.The regional phase continues with the CFLC Group Stages, running from January 7 to February 1, 2026, featuring ten teams advancing from the National Qualifiers: TXD and O2 from Malaysia, KDM and VF from the Philippines, EVOS and PRMX from Indonesia, eArena and FullSense from Thailand, as well as EVO and HF from Vietnam. Matches are played using a mix of Best of One (BO1), Best of Three (BO3), and Best of Five (BO5) formats, with more than approximately RM186,000 (USD45,500) in prizes at stake and qualification spots for the finals on the line.The tournament will culminate with the CFLC Semi Finals on February 7, 2026, followed by the CFLC Grand Finals on February 8, 2026, where the first CrossFire: Legends Championship Southeast Asia title will be awarded.As a regional competition, CFLC 2025–2026 serves as a key platform for showcasing Southeast Asia’s mobile FPS esports talent within a structured and competitive regional ecosystem. For more information and updates regarding CFLC, please stay tuned by following the official account: Facebook cflesportsglobal, TikTok @cflesports, Instagram @cflesportsglb, Youtube cflesports.- END -About CrossFire: LegendsCrossfire: Legends is the official mobile adaptation of Crossfire, the globally recognized, highly beloved first-person shooter (FPS) game by South Korean video game company Smilegate. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, the game brings the original PC version's core mechanics, competitive intensity, and tactical gameplay to mobile, fully reimagined for on-the-go experiences. Crossfire: Legends offers fast-paced multiplayer modes such as Search & Destroy and Team Deathmatch, with compact map designs and quick respawn mechanics prioritizing high-stakes, skill-based combat. Built on the Unity engine, Crossfire: Legends features optimized performance across various mobile devices and supports extensive customization, including control layouts, aim sensitivity, and gyroscope calibration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.