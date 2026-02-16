Evolution Team (EVO) Crowned First-Ever Champions of the CrossFire: Legends Championship Southeast Asia

Three-month SEA esports spectacle brings together top regional teams, showcasing mobile FPS growth across five markets, including Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural CrossFire: Legends Championship (CFLC), an international esports tournament for Tencent’s CrossFire: Legends (CFL), concluded on 8 February in Manila after three months of intense competition. Vietnamese squad Evolution Team (EVO) claimed the championship title, with the Philippine team KDM securing second place, while Vietnam’s HF and the Philippines’ VF finished third and fourth, respectively. The event featured a total prize pool of approximately RM 276,000 (USD 70,000).The CFLC 2025–2026 Grand Final was contested for both regional recognition and a total prize pool of approximately RM178,000 (USD 45,000), adding further stakes to the tournament’s final stage as teams competed for the championship title and a share of the overall winnings.Competing from the early rounds, Malaysian teams joined other Southeast Asian representatives in the tournament. This participation highlights the country’s developing mobile esports ecosystem and the opportunities for local talent to engage on a regional platform.The semifinals and Grand Final, held from February 7–8 in Manila, drew thousands of on-site spectators, while live broadcasts across TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube generated over 500,000 cumulative views, with peak concurrent viewership exceeding 40,000 on a single platform. The hybrid format reflected strong fan interest both in-arena and online.The tournament featured prominent Malaysian clubs O2 Esports and TXD, the Malaysian Qualifiers to the SEA Championship event, signaling a more competitive regional landscape. Strong performances from Vietnamese and Philippine teams further demonstrated Southeast Asia’s growing presence in mobile esports.CFLC’s success marks a significant milestone in CFM’s globalization journey. “We remain committed to building a professional, comprehensive FPS mobile esports system,” stated a representative from Tencent’s K1 Team.“CFLC is just the beginning—we will continue to invest in international competitive structures, bringing high-quality matches to players worldwide.”The conclusion of CFLC 2025–2026 marks an important step in the continued development of CrossFire: Legends esports in Southeast Asia, reflecting the region’s rise as a competitive hub for mobile FPS titles.For the latest updates and match information, fans can follow CrossFire: Legends Esports on Facebook (cflesportsglobal), TikTok (@cflesports), Instagram (@cflesportsglb), and YouTube (cflesports).________________________________________About CrossFire: LegendsCrossfire: Legends is the official mobile adaptation of Crossfire, the globally recognized, highly beloved first-person shooter (FPS) game by South Korean video game company Smilegate. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, the game brings the original PC version's core mechanics, competitive intensity, and tactical gameplay to mobile, fully reimagined for on-the-go experiences. Crossfire: Legends offers fast-paced multiplayer modes such as Search & Destroy and Team Deathmatch, with compact map designs and quick respawn mechanics prioritizing high-stakes, skill-based combat. Built on the Unity engine, Crossfire: Legends features optimized performance across various mobile devices and supports extensive customization, including control layouts, aim sensitivity, and gyroscope calibration.

