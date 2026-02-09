CrossFire: Legends Championship 2025-2026 Reveals Semi Finals Contenders as Tournament Nears Grand Finale

CFLC 2025–26 hits Semi Finals on Feb 7, 2026. Four teams remain, just one series from the Grand Finals.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CrossFire: Legends Championship (CFLC) 2025-2026 is approaching its decisive stage as the tournament prepares for the Semi Finals on February 7, 2026. Only four teams remain, each now just one series away from the Grand Finals.After months of competition under a rigorous multi-stage format, KDM and VF from the Philippines, along with EVO and HF from Vietnam, have secured their spots in the Semi Finals, emerging as the final four teams in this year’s championship. Their qualification sets the stage for a highly anticipated regional clash between two of Southeast Asia’s strongest competitive markets.The Semi Finals will determine which two teams advance to the CFLC Grand Finals on February 8, 2026, where the inaugural CrossFire: Legends Championship Southeast Asia title will be awarded. With approximately RM178,000 (USD45,000) final prize pool still at stake, the remaining teams are preparing for what could be their toughest challenge yet.The championship continues to expand its global footprint, surpassing 12 million unique viewers worldwide and reinforcing CrossFire: Legends’ growing presence in the international esports landscape.The Semi Finals and Grand Finals will be hosted in Manila, Philippines, bringing qualified teams together for an on-site showdown while simultaneously broadcasting the matches to audiences around the world.With teams from the Philippines and Vietnam making up the final four, the tournament now builds toward a regional showdown that reflects the rapidly rising competitive standard of Southeast Asian esports. Among the standout performers is Woopie of KDM, whose remarkable 30-elimination match drew significant attention and underscored the emergence of a new generation of talent within the competitive scene.These matches are expected to push the remaining teams to their limits as the level of competition intensifies. With no room for error, every round will play a crucial role in shaping the road to the championship.The stage is set for a decisive weekend as anticipation builds toward the final battles that will determine who makes history as the inaugural champion.Fans across Southeast Asia and beyond are invited to witness the tournament’s final weekend and support their favorite teams as they battle for regional supremacy. Tune in on February 7 for the Semi Finals and don’t miss the Grand Finals on February 8, where a new champion will be crowned.For the latest updates and match information, follow CrossFire: Legends Esports on Facebook (cflesportsglobal), TikTok (@cflesports), Instagram (@cflesportsglb), and YouTube (cflesports).-END-About CrossFire: LegendsCrossfire: Legends is the official mobile adaptation of Crossfire, the globally recognized, highly beloved first-person shooter (FPS) game by South Korean video game company Smilegate. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, the game brings the original PC version's core mechanics, competitive intensity, and tactical gameplay to mobile, fully reimagined for on-the-go experiences. Crossfire: Legends offers fast-paced multiplayer modes such as Search & Destroy and Team Deathmatch, with compact map designs and quick respawn mechanics prioritizing high-stakes, skill-based combat. Built on the Unity engine, Crossfire: Legends features optimized performance across various mobile devices and supports extensive customization, including control layouts, aim sensitivity, and gyroscope calibration.

