Decedent Identified* Homicide: 500 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:18 am, Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. During the investigation, a second adult male shooting victim was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Cary, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

