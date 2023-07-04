KT Cap Consulting, Pathomics Health Forges Partnerships for Predictive Genetic Testing

B.Bolor-Erdene, Founder of Clean Solution LLC, CEO of KBP Consulting LLC and Senior Partner of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd KT Cap Consulting Managing Partner Kenny Thing

KT Cap Consulting invests into genomics risk profiling and acquired licensing for covered countries

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore based KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd a leading regional consultancy firm announced on Thursday that it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement covering Malaysia, Mongolia, Cambodia and Philippines, with Singapore based Pathomics Health Pte Ltd, a genomics-driven health solution firm with a mission to provide accessible advanced clinical diagnostics. A new Joint Venture company will also be set up.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. This partnership will bring Pathomics Health’s technology, products and services to 3 new additional Asian countries namely Mongolia, Cambodia and Philippines while expanding its collaboration for Predictive Genetic Testing in Malaysia.

Dr Ron Tan, Founder and CEO of Pathomics Health Pte Ltd, said: “With the advancement of medical science, everyone should have access to precision medicine and wellness for better health outcome. The genomics profiling test is a start for an individual to better understand one’s health risks profile for Cardiovascular, Cancer and Diabetes. We have a network of healthcare professionals who will support those with high risk of NCD to take proactive family planning measures, lifestyle changes to better lower their risks. With the diverse health screening tests options, it also acts as a compass for family physicians to personalise health screening tests to better meet their patients’ unique health profile.

KT Cap Consulting’s founder and Managing Partner Kenny Thing said his firm will assist Pathomics Health in its international expansion plan. The deal marks KT Cap Consulting’s 3th investment in 2023. Combined expertise from both parties is expected to make a significant contribution on the health and wellness portfolio of KT Cap Consulting’s clients in Asia.

B.Bolor-Erdene, Senior Partner of KT Cap Consulting & CEO of KBP Consulting LLC said: “We are excited to introduce genomics risk profiling to the Mongolian market”

Under the agreement, KT Cap Consulting said it will identify local medical networks that will use the company’s Predictive Genetic Testing technology and ensure they have the necessary infrastructure.

The new Joint Venture company also said they will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand Into other areas such as product development in the areas of cardio and diabetes.

About Pathomics Health Pte Ltd

Pathomics Health Pte Ltd (UEN:201923363N)

Founded in 2017, Pathomics Health’s technology has enabled it to become one of the few digital health tech to integrate its predictive genetic test results with insurance products successfully. Through strategic partnerships with hospitals and healthcare groups such as University of Malaya and MAHSA Health, Pathomics Health has been driving and accelerating excellence to unlock actionable genomics insights to enhance patient care. In 2021, Pathomics Health was appointed by Qiagen as its preferred laboratory outsourcing next generation sequencing research solutions partner for ASEAN markets. In 2022, Pathomics Health sets up its clinical diagnostics and research facilities in Singapore, focusing on Infectious Diseases and Oncology and hereby expanding its operations from Malaysia.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Mongolia leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com