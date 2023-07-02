Derby Barracks Catalytic Converter Theft Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Request For Information
CASE#: 23A5003109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/1/23 - 7/2/23 Between 5pm-6am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St.
VIOLATION: Theft/Vandalism
VICTIM: Consolidated Communication
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/2/23, at approximately 0930 hours, the State Police received a report of a theft of two catalytic converters from two Consolidated Communications boom trucks parked near 102 Main St. in the town of Derby. The theft occurred between the hours of 5:00 PM on 7/1/23 and 6:00 AM on 7/2/23. Anyone with any information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.