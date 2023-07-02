The Tech Capital launches Asia Finance Forum to connect the region's growing digital infrastructure investor communities

The Forum is set to take place in Jakarta on December 7, 2023, and will feature thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and firsthand insights.

"The Asia Finance Forum promises a blend of thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and firsthand insights into the latest industry trends."
— João Marques Lima, founder and editor-in-chief of The Tech Capital
JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tech Capital, a renowned digital media, reports and events industry leader, is announcing plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expansion is marked by the introduction of the Asia Finance Forum, or IFF Asia, a regional version of the globally recognised International Finance Forum (IFF).

IFF Asia, which counts with the partnership of EdgeConneX, DigitalBridge and Structure Research from launch, is designed as a premier platform for business leaders, investors, and legal advisors within the blooming digital infrastructure ecosystem of the APAC region. This prestigious gathering, set to take place at The Langham on December 7, 2023, in the vibrant city of Jakarta, aims to provide attendees with in-depth insights into the digital infrastructure landscape of the continent.

As the digital landscape in the APAC region continues to flourish, the demand for a focused and insightful stage like IFF Asia has never been higher. With industries such as Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, Software as a Service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Security experiencing unprecedented growth, the Forum provides a much-needed space for industry leaders to explore opportunities, navigate challenges, and ultimately, capitalize on the continent’s digital infrastructure boom.

“The Asia Finance Forum promises a blend of thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and firsthand insights into the latest industry trends,” says João Marques Lima, founder and editor-in-chief of The Tech Capital, a Mondego Media Group brand.

“The event will host an array of industry experts who will share their knowledge and perspectives on various aspects of digital infrastructure, including data centres, fibre optics, cell towers, regulations, investment strategies, and more.

To learn more about IFF Asia 2023, please visit HERE.

The Tech Capital launched in June 2021 and has rapidly become the home for digital infrastructure information and analysis on business leadership and investment with readers from over 200 countries and regions.

The Tech Capital’s foray into the APAC region is a testament to its commitment to fostering growth in the digital infrastructure sector. With a mission to empower, inform, and connect industry stakeholders, The Tech Capital continues to be a trusted source of industry insights, breaking news, and specialized intelligence.

João Marques Lima
The Tech Capital
+44 20 7603 2189
email us here
About

The Tech Capital, part of the Mondego Media Group Ltd., is a digital media, reports and events platform providing valuable content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector. The Tech Capital operates from London with international correspondents and associates and provides unique native digital experiences for its readers and customers. Advertising on our website provides an important and direct channel of communication for anyone across the hyperscale, colocation and telecoms and towers industries who has a transactional interest, brand awareness mandate, or wishes to influence content and debate and reach a financially savvy and highly tech competent audience. We are also the makers of The Tech Capital International Finance Forum for those dealing, investing, building, advising, and trading within the digital infrastructure sphere, and the hosts of the world's only truly dedicated digital infrastructure finance awards.

The Tech Capital Official Website

