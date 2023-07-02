The Tech Capital launches Asia Finance Forum to connect the region's growing digital infrastructure investor communities

About

The Tech Capital, part of the Mondego Media Group Ltd., is a digital media, reports and events platform providing valuable content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector. The Tech Capital operates from London with international correspondents and associates and provides unique native digital experiences for its readers and customers. Advertising on our website provides an important and direct channel of communication for anyone across the hyperscale, colocation and telecoms and towers industries who has a transactional interest, brand awareness mandate, or wishes to influence content and debate and reach a financially savvy and highly tech competent audience. We are also the makers of The Tech Capital International Finance Forum for those dealing, investing, building, advising, and trading within the digital infrastructure sphere, and the hosts of the world's only truly dedicated digital infrastructure finance awards.

