Shortlist announced for The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023

It has been a tough but totally exciting privilege to read and judge the 66 nominations. I cannot wait to see everyone on May 24 to hand out the awards and hear much more, in-person.”LONDON, UK, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tech Capital, a digital media, reports, and events platform providing valuable daily content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited shortlist for The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023, which is set to be a remarkable celebration of excellence and innovation in the digital infrastructure finance industry.
The esteemed awards, to be presented at The Tech Capital International Finance Forum, have received an overwhelming response from the global community, with submissions pouring in from North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC.
A panel of 23 distinguished judges, with years of experience and expertise in the industry, had the challenging task of selecting the outstanding nominees from the 66 submissions received.
“It has been a tough but totally exciting privilege to read and judge the 66 nominations. I cannot wait to see everyone on May 24 to hand out the awards and hear much more, in-person, on these fabulous world-leading projects,” said Karen Bach, head judge and CEO of IXAcquisition.
The list of nominees – in alphabetical order per category - for the second edition of The Tech Capital Global Awards, is as follows:
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CFO OF THE YEAR AWARD
• Ana Romantini, CFO, Scala Data Centers
• Joe Harar, CFO, EdgeConneX
UNDER 35 DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE TALENT AWARD
• Chandler Swenson, VP of Construction and Real Estate, Novva Data Centers
• Daniel Thomas, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, AtlasEdge Data Centres
• Dr. Christopher Stief, Co-founder & CEO, DATA CASTLE
• Fentress Boyse, Investment Leader, Infrastructure, Partners Group
• Priyal Kothari, Managing Director, Metaedge
• Stacie Loidolt, VP of Product, Aquacomms
• Viktor Kyuzov, Director, Market Development, Digital Realty
PLANET FRIENDLY FINANCE AWARD
• Bloom Energy - For its innovative Green Notes program, a type of green bond that allows investors to support clean energy projects while receiving a fixed return on their investment.
• Scala Data Centers - For raising the largest green debenture in the Brazilian market and in the local tech sector.
• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation – For raising a multi-billion Dollar Green Local for a largescale US data centre operator.
LOCATION AWARD
• Eastern & Central Africa, by Raxio Data Centres
• Iceland, by atNorth
• Mexico, by Layer 9 Data Centers
• Portugal, by Start Campus
• Sweden, by Node Pole
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
• 3i Infrastructure – For its investment to acquire a 100% stake in GCX.
• Aligned Data Centers – For signing the definitive agreement to acquire ODATA.
• AtlasEdge Data Centres – For its acquisition of Germany's Datacenter One (DC1).
• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation - For acting as the Sole Underwriter and Bookrunner, Green Loan Coordinator, Sole Coordinating Lead Arranger, Admin Agent & Depository Agent for a multi-billion Dollar global data centre transaction.
• Vinson & Elkins - For representing Aligned Data Centers and its sponsor Macquarie Asset Management in the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire ODATA.
LAWYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
• Gabriel Silva, Partner, Vinson & Elkins
• John Anderson, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, Quantum Loophole
• Mark Chester, Partner, Co-head of our Global Data Centers Group, Eversheds Sutherland
• Tim Kuester, General Counsel, STACK Infrastructure
IN-HOUSE TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD
• China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (Provisioning Team)
• CyrusOne (Finance, Advisory, and Legal Team)
• Newmark (Appraisals Team)
• Portman Partners (Recruitment Team)
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD
• AdaniConneX For the development of Chennai 1 data centre as part of the 50:50 JV with EdgeConneX.
• Crosslake Fibre – For its continuous expansion of subsea infrastructure.
• Layer 9 Data Centers – For its largescale data centre rollout in Mexico under the codename Project Falcon.
• Nxtra by Airtel – For being the first data centre company in India to deploy Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology.
• Princeton Digital Group – For its MU1 Project in India.
• Scala Data Centers – For developing the SGRUTB04 data centre, the largest vertical data centre in Latin America.
• Serverfarm – For its Israel market debut.
CAPITAL RAISE OF THE YEAR AWARD
• Princeton Digital Group - For raising $500 million in an equity funding round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.
• Scala Data Centers – For its capital raising for data centres implementation in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.
• Vantage Data Centers – For its capital raise efforts on supporting North American and EMEA expansions.
INVESTMENT GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD
• 3i Infrastructure
• Blackstone
REGIONAL DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LEADER AWARD
• Bob DeSantis, CEO, 365 Data Centers
• Josh Snowhorn, Founder & CEO, Quantum Loophole
• Marcos Peigo, CEO, Scala Data Centers
• Rangu Salgame, Chairman & CEO & Co-Founder, Princeton Digital Group
• Robert Mullins, CEO, Raxio Group
DIGITAL ACTION AWARD
• Acviss Technologies Private Ltd
• Dekoo Search Engine
• IHS Towers
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
• No shortlist; the winner will be announced on the evening
GLOBAL DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LEADER AWARD
• Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO of Airtel Business
• Avner Papouchado, CEO, Serverfarm
• Mike Casey, Chief Data Center Officer, STACK Infrastructure
• Randy Brouckman, CEO & Co-Founder, EdgeConneX
The nominees for the second edition of The Tech Capital Global Awards represent the very best of talent, teamwork, and innovation in the global digital infrastructure finance, investment, legal, development, and advisory spheres.
The countdown has begun for the winners to be announced at a grand ceremony, where we will celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of our esteemed nominees.
The The Tech Capital Global Awards will take place following IFF22 on May 24, in London.
For more information on the awards, The Tech Capital International Finance Forum and how to participate, please visit here: https://events.thetechcapital.com/page/international-finance-forum-2023
