The Tech Capital opens new Paris bureau
The French capital solidifies the group’s positioning in the EU digital infrastructure news arena whilst building natural coverage bridges to adjacent markets.
We set out to do things differently from day one, and we are now delivering on that promise.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tech Capital, a Mondego Media Group business, has opened a news bureau in Paris to accommodate the growing needs for digital infrastructure coverage in Central and Southern Europe.
— João Marques Lima
Launched in June 2021, The Tech Capital is a digital media, reports and events platform providing valuable daily content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector with readers from over 200 countries and regions.
Paris marks The Tech Capital’s first international bureau. The editorial headquarters will remain in London with teams operating from both metros.
The French capital is home to a growing number of financial institutions and is the European Union’s (EU) number-one location by private equity capital invested and number of companies funded.
It is also a global city which far-reaching stock markets whose combined market capitalisation of primary listings briefly overtook that of London in November 2022, according to Europe’s largest exchange group Euronext.
In addition, Paris is a key home for bond and derivative markets, and hosts one of the largest asset management pools across the continent.
Being a business-friendly destination, Paris has attracted in the past 24 months large sums of capital investment across data centres, fibre and tower infrastructure. Many of the investment vehicles have also invested in their presence in the city, as have regulatory and legal organisations that have diversified and grown their teams.
Many of these are not only financing and operating within the French digital infrastructure ecosystem, but they are increasingly conducting business that covers most of continental Europe increasingly transforming Paris into a central global digital infrastructure investment hub.
“We set out to do things differently from day one, and we are now delivering on that promise. Our presence in Paris will solidify our positioning in the news marketplace across mainland Europe whilst building natural coverage bridges to numerous adjacent markets, many of which are emerging as great locations for digital infrastructure investment,” said João Marques Lima, founder and editor of The Tech Capital.
“Closing 2022 in this fashion is a great accomplishment to the team and we have worked hard in ensuring that 2023 will top this year, so expect many new and regular announcements from us post-New Year,” he said.
As The Tech Capital closes 2022, it also celebrates the many achievements from throughout the year including large audience growth across all regions, the launch of the International Finance Forum held in June, the realisation of The Tech Capital Global Awards, the winning of an Infrastructure Masons award, as well as the signing of several partnerships with leading stakeholders.
The second edition of the International Finance Forum (IFF23) and The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023 will be taking place in London, on May 24, 2023, under the theme of “At the Heart of Power”.
