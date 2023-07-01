Meeting of mayors of the cities of cultural capitals of the Turkic world in Arkadag

01/07/2023

On June 30, 2023, a forum of city mayors was held, which was attended by the Secretary General of the international organization TURKSOY, heads of administrative structures of cities declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world, as well as numerous guests who were present at the opening ceremony of the "smart" city.

In his speech, the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, emphasizing that immediately after the opening the city of Arkadag became a meeting place for representatives of the Turkic world, noted that this unique city deserves to be called the "City of the Century".

S.Raev also pointed out the expediency of further deepening relations, as well as strengthening ties between members of the organization.

Speaking about the main requirements of the time, the speakers emphasized the importance of environmental, social and economic sustainability. The international recognition of the city of Arkadag is evidenced by its inclusion in the project “Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the OSCE region”.

As noted, the new city, from an environmental point of view, is directly related to the health of the population and improving the quality of life. the concept of "smart city" is in line with the principles of the global movement "Healthy Cities" under the auspices of WHO.

It was emphasized that the first "smart" city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan is a role model in terms of a new urban culture. Foreign partners highly appreciated its construction, architectural, design, logistics, technological solutions that were applied in the design and construction of the city, as well as the developed social infrastructure.

The meeting participants stated the positive role of the large-scale reforms being carried out in Turkmenistan, which contribute to the study of the glorious history and rich culture of the Turkmen people, the preservation and promotion of its material and spiritual heritage of the nation.

Noting that the title of the cultural capital of the Turkic world next year goes to the city of Anau, the audience spoke with great warmth about Turkmenistan and its people, which have the richest historical and cultural heritage, placing special emphasis on the friendly and trusting relations that have developed at all levels, including at the highest.

The participants of the meeting noted the coordination of work on the preparation of a plan of cultural events that will be held next year in Anau with the participation of creative teams and delegations from foreign countries. In particular, it is planned to organize scientific, youth and media forums, concerts of popular pop and folk performers, exhibitions of fine and decorative arts, photo exhibitions, excursions to historical and cultural sights of the country. Also, traditional creative actions under the auspices of TURKSOY will be held in Anau.

The conviction was expressed that events of such magnitude would give a new impetus to the intensification of cooperation within the framework of TURKSOY, which would contribute to the further development of the rich Turkic culture.

It should be noted that TURKSOY has become an effective tool for cultural interaction not only among the member countries of the organization; it involves many states and peoples in the orbit of international cooperation. The project "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" provides an opportunity to declare the culture of the Turkic peoples in the international space.

The development of cultural ties is one of the key vectors of the foreign policy of neutral Turkmenistan. In this context, it is necessary to emphasize the fruitful nature of the dialogue with TURKSOY, aimed at preserving, studying and popularizing in the world the richest cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples, which is an integral part of the universal cultural treasury.