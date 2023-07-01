PRESS RELEASE OF THE INTERNATIONAL MEDIA FORUM IN THE CITY ARKADAG

01/07/2023

On June 30, 2023, an international media forum was held in the city of Arkadag, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Broadcasting and Cinematography.

The forum gathered more than 100 participants, including heads of academic circles and chief editors of the country's news agencies, representatives of relevant international organizations and associations, correspondents of national private news agencies, as well as foreign mass media accredited in Turkmenistan, including more than 50 representatives of foreign news agencies and TV channels that arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in and cover festive events on the occasion of the opening of the "smart-city" Arkadag.

Delivering opening speech, the head of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Institute of international relations under the MFA of Turkmenistan Sh.Shiriyev highlighted the advanced aspects of the new smart city. Stressing the importance of this mega-project for our country, which has been awarded with more than 20 certificates and awards in the field of sustainable development, environmental protection and innovative solutions, it was noted that the city of Arkadag clearly demonstrates the use of innovative technologies to create ecologically clean and livable communities. In this context, it was emphasized that this progressive innovation means not only a momentum for Turkmenistan, but also serves as pioneering initiative for the entire region.

In the framework of the first session "The city of Arkadag - the first smart city in the region" were heard the speeches of the Secretary General of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World Ilyas Demirci, the vice-rector of the Oguzhan University of Engineering and Technology Aymurad Muhammedov, the specialist of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) Salvatore Fundare, head of the Central Asian Bureau "VGTRK" Robert Frantsev, who noted that the city of Arkadag, built on the initiative of the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of TUrkmenistan on the basis of the concept of "smart city", is an example of modern architecture and planning culture, focused on the maximum use of the latest technologies. organization of urban life. At the same time, a single intelligent network has been created here, which includes all systems for collecting data on their functioning in real time - from traffic to ecology. It was also stated that the implementation of one of the largest national projects is not only a vivid example of a thoughtful combination of digital and green technologies, but also the implementation of the concept of "New Urban Agenda", approved at the UN Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Habitat-III. In the context of creating the conditions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan, it was noted that the country is taking important steps towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, in particular, the creation of sustainable, viable and inclusive cities.

Further, during the session "Emergence of ecological culture in the system of innovative urban planning" Oyunchimeg Amartuvshin, senior program officer for Central Asia of the Global Institute of Green Growth, editor-in-chief of the magazine "Business Central Asia" Indervir Singh, founder and CEO of the Institute Diplomatic World Institute Barbara Dietrich, as well as the general director of "Big Asia" TV channel Alexander Lebedev made statements.

Speaking about the importance of the new city, representatives of international organizations and news agencies emphasized that the social aspects of sustainable urban development, including inclusiveness and equality, diversity and cultural heritage, health and well-being, safety and security, education and training throughout life, were taken into account during its planning.

Highlighting the environmental agenda among some of the relevant and urgent aspects of urban planning, it was emphasized that environmentally friendly materials were used in the construction of objects. Awarding the city of Arkadag a certificate of joining the project "Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe" is a clear example of a successful solution to the tasks set in this area.

In the next session, titled “Gaining the importance of the city of Arkadag in the developing paradigm of “healthy cities””, the director of the information center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Ogulmyahri Geldyeva, vice-rector of the Institute of International Relations under Turkmen MFA Gulshat Yusupova and the head of the information service of the «MIR-24» TV channel acted as speakers.

According to the participants of this session, the opening of the country's first "smart" city indicates that Turkmenistan is at the forefront of solving environmental problems and introducing innovative technologies in urban development projects in order to create favorable and comfortable conditions for a healthy lifestyle for people.

In the speeches were also noted that the unique natural environment, fresh air, along with a number of sports facilities and medical centers, testifies to the care of the state for the younger generation and the protection of their health.

Focusing on the importance of the multifunctional Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, being a huge children's town comprising of specialized facilities, it was stressed that the application of an integrated approach to protecting public health demonstrates the success of the implementation of the tasks arising from the State Program "Saglyk", developed under the leadership of the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

At the end of the forum, a press approach was organized by speakers who summarized the discussions and shared their views on cooperation in the field of further development and implementation of the concept of “smart, sustainable and environmentally friendly cities”.