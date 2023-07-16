Tucson AZ Real Estate Agents Darren Jones & Tony Ray Baker Named Among Top 1.5% of REALTORS® in the Country

REMAX Awards Darren Jones & Tony Ray Baker Tucson REALTORS The Tucson Gallery Art, Souvenirs and Gifts by local artists Top Agent Magazine Cover Featured REALTORS Darren Jones & Tony Ray Baker

RealTrends Americas Top recognized Baker and Jones, real estate professionals with RE/MAX Select in Tucson, for outstanding client care & sales performance.

I realized the power of wealth through real estate investment and leveraging much later in life, and I always thought, this should be taught in our schools” — Tony Ray Baker

TUCSON, AZ, USA, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren Jones and Tony Ray Baker, REALTORS® with RE/MAX Select in Tucson, AZ, have been named to RealTrends' America's Top Real Estate Professionals for 2023. This prestigious ranking recognizes the top 1.5% of real estate agents in the United States based on their sales volume, market share and transaction sides. RealTrends is a leading provider of data and analysis for the real estate industry.

Jones (licensed as a full-time REALTOR® in 2010) and Baker (licensed as a full-time REALTOR® in 1994) have been a team for over 13 years. Together they have helped hundreds of families buy and sell homes in Tucson and its surrounding areas. They are known for their dedication to their clients, their experience and knowledge of the local areas and current market conditions, and their ability to get the clients desired results through their exemplary negotiating skills.

"We are honored to be recognized by RealTrends as one of the top real estate teams in the country," said Baker. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team Beth Heidenreich, James Portis and our amazing local loan officers, title officers, and many contractors who help our clients every step of the way."

"We are passionate about helping people find their dream homes," said Jones, the team’s lead buyer’s agent. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service, and we are always looking for new ways to help them achieve their goals. We are grateful for the trust that our clients place in us.”

The Tony Ray Baker Team is also dedicated to creating millionaires through creative investment and leveraging. They have a proven track record and system in place to help their clients build a real estate portfolio using very little money. “I realized the power of wealth through real estate investment and leveraging much later in life, and I always thought, this should be taught in our schools,” said Tony Ray. “Our creative investment academy system gave me a new passion and drive. Our goal now is to have at least 20 clients at my funeral saying, that guy helped me become a multi-millionaire.”

Jones and Baker are actively involved in the Tucson community and are committed to giving back. They are two of the three owners of The Tucson Gallery, an art gallery that gives most of its profits to local artists. They own The Faces Of Tucson, a website that recognizes people who live and work in the city and make Tucson great by giving back to their community. Both also donate to several local charities, the two most close to their hearts being the Children’s Miracle Network and the No Kill Pima County Shelter.

"We have always been ambassadors of the Tucson community," said Baker. "We love our city and believe that it is important to give back to the community that has given us so much." "We are committed to making a difference in the lives of others."

"We are proud to have Darren and Tony as part of our real estate team," said Rolando Verduzco, Owner of RE/MAX Select. "They are two of the most talented and dedicated real estate agents in the Tucson area. They are consistently ranked among the top REALTORS® in the country, and they are a valuable asset to our firm."

About RE/MAX Select:

RE/MAX Select is a full-service real estate brokerage in Tucson, AZ. The office is located at 2830 N Swan Rd Suite 120 Tucson AZ 85712. RE/MAX Select is a member of the RE/MAX network, which is the world's largest real estate franchising system in over 110 countries and territories worldwide.

To learn more about Darren Jones and Tony Ray Baker, visit their websites at SeeTucsonHomes.com, TheTucsonGallery.com and TheFacesOfTucson.com

You can also download their Tucson AZ App by searching Tony Ray Baker in the Apple Store or Google Play Store

Tucson RE/MAX client has something to say about his real estate agent