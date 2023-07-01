Submit Release
Revolutionary Vision Test Knocked Out of the Park: Inventor Donald Spector Shatters Paradigm with New Patent

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com

"Currently, most people undergo vision tests facilitated by optometrists who employ sophisticated and costly equipment. This machine meticulously switches lenses until the patient can see an eye chart clearly"
— Lisa Pamintuan

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual Property Intellectual Holdings, Inc. (Worldipi.com) is thrilled to announce that on July 4th, 2023, a groundbreaking patent, number 11,696,073, will be issued to Donald Spector, their esteemed co-founder and world-renowned inventor. In accordance with a previous licensing agreement, the patent will be assigned to a division of New York Medical College, part of the esteemed Touro University system.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Intellectual Property International Holdings, Inc. and executor for Donald Spector, recognized globally as one of the most prolific inventors of our time, elaborated on this innovative revelation.

"Currently, most people undergo vision tests facilitated by optometrists who employ sophisticated and costly equipment. This machine meticulously switches lenses until the patient can see an eye chart clearly," she explains. Spector's game-changing invention redefines the process.

He has ingeniously crafted an app that presents blurry images on a screen which, when seen clearly by the patient, uses a straightforward algorithm that emulates the lens correction curvature achieved by the expensive, traditional equipment.

Spector's patent essentially reinvents the way vision correction is screened and rectified. Its ingenious application could serve a dual purpose across the globe. In developed nations, it offers the chance for mass screening, while in developing countries, it can be applied inexpensively on any computer – drastically improving accessibility to critical eye health services.

By harnessing the power of technology and redesigning the traditional paradigm, this invention holds the potential to introduce affordable, efficient vision screening to millions worldwide. Spector's revolutionary approach to vision health is just another testament to his commitment to a brighter, clearer future for all.

Eileen Doran
Worldipi.com
+1 561-228-1088
