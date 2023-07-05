Local 18007 Gas Workers Union Appoints First Minority President Arnell Newman

President Arnell Newman Local 18007 Gas Workers Union

CHICAGO, ILLINIOIS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local 18007 Gas Workers Union announces Arnell Newman as the newly appointed President. Mr. Newman believes a new day is dawning for the union in the city that birthed the labor movement. For the first time in nearly a century, the members nominated a minority to lead the organization into the future. Newman’s rise to power is a beacon of light to “the young and diverse workforce that can identify and relate to the possibility of starting from the entry-level and being able to lead when the opportunity arises.”

Rising in the ranks from laborer to Crew Leader in record time, Newman learned the intricacies of the work from the ground up. His unique ability to understand unions and management gives him a unique insight into labor and industry relations. Newman has already raised the bar by implementing a marketing team with a robust social media strategy. This sought-after skillset honed over 30 years in the industry has positioned Newman as a thought leader in this space.

“As the new President, my vision is to bring Local 18007 to the forefront. Often we are overlooked by other utility companies here in Chicago. We want our members to be acknowledged during the extreme conditions we face and our commitment to service during the pandemic.” says Newman.

Over the last three decades, Newman acted in several roles, including as an observer on the P.E.A.C.E. team. Always putting the needs of his brothers and sisters first, Arnell was promoted to a seat on the Steering Committee, where he fought for stricter safety guidelines while also implementing real-time measures to safeguard his members. He believes “when workers are taken care of, everyone benefits.”

During his tenure, Newman seeks to highlight the importance of their work. The Chicago native holds his team to a higher standard by insisting upon the timely completion of tasks as well as following mandated regulations. While the pandemic brought many organizations to its knees, the Local 18007 thrived under the pressure. In fact, it was there in that adversity that the power and resilience of the members rose to the forefront. Many went over and beyond the federal standards powering through the pandemic with sheer willpower, grit and determination.

This is why Arnell says the Local 18007 is “best described as the best of the best in the natural gas sector who are challenged with federally regulated tasks and testing. Our employer- Peoples Gas- holds this extensive testing and training to a higher standard.”

Newman is proud of the diverse organization adding that it is time for the Gas Workers Union to receive the recognition for its sacrifices and strengths. Under the leadership of Arnell Newman, the Local 18007 Gas Workers Union continues to stand tall in Chicago where over 130 years ago the movement was born on the South Side fueled by passion and purpose. Today. Arnell Newman has that same fire in his belly to move the conversation forward, to protect the workforce and highlight the strengths of its membership.

As the President of Local 18007, Arnell is passionate about his work to continue to promote the welfare of “The safest, most productive, highest skilled workers in the world.”

For more information contact info@gasworkers.org.

