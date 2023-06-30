Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 994
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 994
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
839
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SAVAL, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, KANE,
COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS,
KEARNEY, MUTH, STREET AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 30, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for Asian-American and Pacific Islander history
instruction.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1555. Asian-American and Pacific Islander History
Instruction.--(a) The Department of Education shall develop a
model curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade
twelve on Asian-American and Pacific Islander history.
(b) The instruction under subsection (a) shall:
(1) Be age appropriate.
(2) Be sequential in method of study.
(3) Communicate the connection between national, ethnic or
