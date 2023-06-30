Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 994

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 994

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

839

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SAVAL, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, KANE,

COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS,

KEARNEY, MUTH, STREET AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 30, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for Asian-American and Pacific Islander history

instruction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1555. Asian-American and Pacific Islander History

Instruction.--(a) The Department of Education shall develop a

model curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade

twelve on Asian-American and Pacific Islander history.

(b) The instruction under subsection (a) shall:

(1) Be age appropriate.

(2) Be sequential in method of study.

(3) Communicate the connection between national, ethnic or

