Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 995
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 995
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
842
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, BARTOLOTTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, BREWSTER,
COSTA, FARRY, TARTAGLIONE, AUMENT, HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY,
A. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, ROBINSON AND
ROTHMAN, JUNE 30, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense
of harassment of sports official.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2709.2. Harassment of sports official.
(a) Offense defined.--A person who violates section 2709(a)
(1), (2), (3) or (4) (relating to harassment), where the victim
is a sports official who was harassed as a result of official
acts or status as a sports official, is guilty of harassment of
a sports official.
(b) Grading.--An offense under subsection (a) shall
constitute a misdemeanor of the third degree.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17