Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 995

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

842

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, BARTOLOTTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, BREWSTER,

COSTA, FARRY, TARTAGLIONE, AUMENT, HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY,

A. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, ROBINSON AND

ROTHMAN, JUNE 30, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense

of harassment of sports official.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2709.2. Harassment of sports official.

(a) Offense defined.--A person who violates section 2709(a)

(1), (2), (3) or (4) (relating to harassment), where the victim

is a sports official who was harassed as a result of official

acts or status as a sports official, is guilty of harassment of

a sports official.

(b) Grading.--An offense under subsection (a) shall

constitute a misdemeanor of the third degree.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

