Senate Bill 845 Printer's Number 1001
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - authorized to create, where feasible and desired, assessment-
based tourism improvement districts and designated tourism
district management associations should initiate and
administer programs to promote and enhance tourism within the
district, as approved by a county.
(4) Counties should be given the broadest possible
discretion in establishing, by local ordinance, the type of
assessment-based programs most consistent with tourism
business needs, goals and objectives, as determined and
expressed by benefited business owners in the designated
tourism improvement district.
(5) This act is intended only to supplement and enhance
revenue for tourism activities and is not intended to
supplant or offset revenue from existing county ordinances
that assess hotels.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Authority." A body politic and corporate, created under 53
Pa.C.S. Ch. 56 (relating to municipal authorities).
"Benefited business." A hotel, as defined under section 209
of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, that is located within a tourism
improvement district and benefits from tourism improvement
district activities based on a rational nexus test.
"County." A county located within this Commonwealth.
"Nonprofit corporation." A legal entity that is incorporated
in this Commonwealth and specifies in its charter or bylaws that
no part of the net earnings may benefit a private shareholder or
