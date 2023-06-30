Senate Resolution 140 Printer's Number 996

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - treatment facility are costly to the emergency medical services

providers on scene that are not reimbursed by the Medical

Assistance program for their response or the treatment that they

provide to Medical Assistance beneficiaries; and

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services providers should be made

financially whole as their communities, constituents and health

care systems depend on them; and

WHEREAS, A state plan is an agreement between a state and the

Federal Government describing how that state administers its

Medical Assistance programs; and

WHEREAS, When a state is seeking to change its program

policies or operational approach, the state must submit a state

plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

for review and approval; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the Department of Human Services of the Commonwealth to

submit a state plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and

Medicaid Services to provide reimbursement for emergency medical

services for the nontransport of Medicaid patients, and urge the

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expeditiously

review and approve the state plan amendment submitted by the

Department of Human Services; and be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the Department of Human Services and the Centers for Medicare

and Medicaid Services upon its adoption.

