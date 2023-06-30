Senate Resolution 140 Printer's Number 996
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - treatment facility are costly to the emergency medical services
providers on scene that are not reimbursed by the Medical
Assistance program for their response or the treatment that they
provide to Medical Assistance beneficiaries; and
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services providers should be made
financially whole as their communities, constituents and health
care systems depend on them; and
WHEREAS, A state plan is an agreement between a state and the
Federal Government describing how that state administers its
Medical Assistance programs; and
WHEREAS, When a state is seeking to change its program
policies or operational approach, the state must submit a state
plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
for review and approval; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Department of Human Services of the Commonwealth to
submit a state plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services to provide reimbursement for emergency medical
services for the nontransport of Medicaid patients, and urge the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expeditiously
review and approve the state plan amendment submitted by the
Department of Human Services; and be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the Department of Human Services and the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services upon its adoption.
20230SR0140PN0996 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25