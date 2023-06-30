Senate Resolution 141 Printer's Number 997
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - largest 500 water systems in the United States, private
ownership results in higher water prices and less affordability,
after controlling for all other factors" and that "results show
that the average annual water bill is $144 higher in the
privately owned water systems than in the publicly owned water
systems"; and
WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State
Government Commission to further collect data so policies can be
reviewed to ensure acquisitions after Act 12 of 2016 took
effect are transparent and fair to ratepayers; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct research and an analysis on the public
water and wastewater system acquisitions that have taken place
since Act 12 of 2016 took effect and the rate increases for the
water and wastewater systems from before and after the
acquisitions took place, and to issue a report of its findings
and recommendations to the Senate; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using
the most recent data available, regarding every water or
wastewater system acquisition that has taken place in
Pennsylvania since Act 12 of 2016 took effect:
(1) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for the
five years prior to the acquisition of the system.
(2) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and
amounts, within five years prior of the acquisition of the
system, the amount of the request, the amount approved and
for what the money from the rate increase was being used.
(3) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for every
year after the acquisition of the system, to the date of this
study.
20230SR0141PN0997 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30