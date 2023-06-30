Senate Resolution 141 Printer's Number 997

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - largest 500 water systems in the United States, private

ownership results in higher water prices and less affordability,

after controlling for all other factors" and that "results show

that the average annual water bill is $144 higher in the

privately owned water systems than in the publicly owned water

systems"; and

WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State

Government Commission to further collect data so policies can be

reviewed to ensure acquisitions after Act 12 of 2016 took

effect are transparent and fair to ratepayers; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct research and an analysis on the public

water and wastewater system acquisitions that have taken place

since Act 12 of 2016 took effect and the rate increases for the

water and wastewater systems from before and after the

acquisitions took place, and to issue a report of its findings

and recommendations to the Senate; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using

the most recent data available, regarding every water or

wastewater system acquisition that has taken place in

Pennsylvania since Act 12 of 2016 took effect:

(1) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for the

five years prior to the acquisition of the system.

(2) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and

amounts, within five years prior of the acquisition of the

system, the amount of the request, the amount approved and

for what the money from the rate increase was being used.

(3) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for every

year after the acquisition of the system, to the date of this

study.

