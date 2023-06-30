Senate Resolution 142 Printer's Number 998
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 998
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
142
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, HUGHES,
LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, DILLON,
BREWSTER, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, COMITTA AND MILLER,
JUNE 30, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 30, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating August 31, 2023, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by
compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful
consequences; and
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization
as a fast-growing epidemic that can all too easily lead to
overdose and death; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, 106,699 individuals died from drug
overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania alone, in 2021, 5,331 people died
from drug overdoses, according to the Department of Health; and
WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there
are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and
economic toll on the individual, their family and the community
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17