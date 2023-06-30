Senate Bill 847 Printer's Number 999
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - COMMENCING at a point located along the easterly right-of-way
line of Lake Road (S.R.2031) at a common corner of lands now or
formerly of TCO, Inc. as described in Deed Book 338 at Page 633,
said point also being the southwesterly corner of lands conveyed
to Sterling Reality, LLC, as described in Instrument 2021-3766;
THENCE along the easterly right-of-way line of Lake Road, North
12°31'02" East a distance of 49.47 feet to a point, the POINT OF
BEGINNING;
THENCE along the easterly right-of-way line of Lake Road, North
11°27'57" East a distance of 34.63 feet to a point;
THENCE along now or formerly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
for use of the Pennsylvania Fish Commission as described in Deed
Book 170 at Page 320, South 61°44'57" East a distance of 76.26
feet to an iron pin at a common corner;
THENCE along lands now or formerly of Sterling Reality, LLC.
North 88°19'45" West a distance of 74.09 feet to a point along
the easterly right-of-way line of Lake Road, the POINT OF
BEGINNING.
CONTAINING an area of 1,264 S.F. or 0.029 acres of land, more or
less.
SECOND PARCEL
COMMENCING at a point located along the easterly right-of-way
line of Lake Road (S.R.2031) at a common corner of lands now or
formerly of TCO, Inc. as described in Deed Book 338 at Page 633,
said point also being the southwesterly corner of lands conveyed
to Sterling Reality, LLC. as described in Instrument: 2021-3766;
THENCE along the easterly right-of-way line of Lake Road, North
12°31'02" East a distance of 49.47 feet to a point;
THENCE along the same, North 11°27'57" East a distance of 34.63
feet to a point;
