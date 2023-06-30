Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 1000
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1000
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
848
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, BREWSTER AND
KEARNEY, JUNE 30, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, providing for alternative
special tax provisions for poverty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 304.3. Alternative Special Tax Provisions for
Poverty.--(a) Pursuant to section 2(b)(ii) of Article VIII of
the Constitution of Pennsylvania, which provides for
establishing as a class or classes of subjects of taxation the
property or privileges of persons who, because of poverty, are
determined to be in need of special tax provisions, the General
