Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 1000

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1000

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

848

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, BREWSTER AND

KEARNEY, JUNE 30, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, providing for alternative

special tax provisions for poverty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 304.3. Alternative Special Tax Provisions for

Poverty.--(a) Pursuant to section 2(b)(ii) of Article VIII of

the Constitution of Pennsylvania, which provides for

establishing as a class or classes of subjects of taxation the

property or privileges of persons who, because of poverty, are

determined to be in need of special tax provisions, the General

