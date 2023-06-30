Senate Bill 852 Printer's Number 1002

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1002

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

852

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, YAW, HAYWOOD, BROWN, ROBINSON, A. WILLIAMS,

SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BOSCOLA,

CULVER, COSTA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,

CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 30, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record

information, further providing for definitions, for general

regulations, for expungement, for petition for limited

access, for clean slate limited access, for exceptions, for

effects of expunged records and records subject to limited

access and for employer immunity from liability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 9102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Qualifying offense." A n offense under section 13 of the act

of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled

Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or an attempt,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19