Senate Bill 852 Printer's Number 1002
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1002
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
852
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, YAW, HAYWOOD, BROWN, ROBINSON, A. WILLIAMS,
SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BOSCOLA,
CULVER, COSTA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,
CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 30, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record
information, further providing for definitions, for general
regulations, for expungement, for petition for limited
access, for clean slate limited access, for exceptions, for
effects of expunged records and records subject to limited
access and for employer immunity from liability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 9102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Qualifying offense." A n offense under section 13 of the act
of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled
Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or an attempt,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19