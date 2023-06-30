South Fork Salmon River Update - June 30, 2023

As most of you know, it is not uncommon for the South Fork to see a ton of effort over the fourth of July holiday weekend, and if the fish are there (which they are) we can reach harvest share and will need to close the fishery promptly in order to ensure harvest remains within management guidelines. This helps ensure the hatchery traps enough fish for broodstock to produce the next generation of offspring.

For that reason, we have decided to reduce the sport fishery to two (2) days per week after the end of fishing hours on Tuesday, July 4th. Basically, this means the fishery will run through Tuesday, the 4th, then will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week – and if any harvest share remains after the 4th of July holiday weekend it will re-open two days per week on Saturdays and Sundays, starting July 8th.

As I mentioned, catch rates are great, the fish are here, and a lot of people are on the river right now so I’m not super optimistic that we’ll have any harvest share left on the table after July 4th, but I will be sure to let you all know on Wednesday July 5th as soon as the numbers are all finalized.

If you want to fish the South Fork Salmon for Chinook this year, this might be your last chance. If you’re on the river this weekend and early next week, I might see ya down there. Good luck, have fun, and be safe!