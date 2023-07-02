Gregory Blair's "The Mystery of Emma Thorn" Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding of Gregory Blair's new film now through July 31st!WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie filmmaker Gregory Blair and Pix/See Productions have announced their newest project, The Mystery of Emma Thorn, has launched its premiere crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, effective July 1st. Starring cult film icon Lynn Lowry in the title role, The Mystery of Emma Thorn is the third feature for Blair and his production company, following the psychological thriller Deadly Revisions and the comedy/horror Garden Party Massacre.
“We’ve come to understand that crowdfunding has evolved to become, not just a viable and successful route of raising funds, but an entertaining and engaging way to attract people to a project,” Blair says. “I’ve seen the best crowdfunding campaigns—including some organized by filmmaker friends of mine—create a community of people who not only are passionate about the film but enjoy interacting and sharing in the campaign and filmmaking experience together. Traditional financing options have never really come close to matching that dynamic.”
In the film, beloved wife and mother Emma Thorn disappears, leaving her husband Ari and mildly autistic adult son Casper work with a police detective to try to find her. But the circumstances under which Emma left are puzzling. And Casper suspects Ari is haunted by something more than his wife’s absence. Bit by bit, the truth comes out, leading to a heartbreaking discovery.
“The film isn’t plot-driven like most mysteries,” Blair says. “It’s a character-driven, emotional journey about loss, love and the causes and costs of lies—things we all can identify with on some level. And that universality makes it a film that will resonate with everyone. So, we’d like to reach as wide an audience as possible. And crowdfunding, with its potential for viral growth, is one of the tools we’re employing to do just that.”
The Mystery of Emma Thorn is currently slated to begin filming in 2024. To stay informed about the film, crowdfunding campaign, casting and more, follow the Indiegogo page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-mystery-of-emma-thorn-a-new-film/x/427679#/ , the Facebook page or the official web page at https://www.2writers.com/TheMysteryofEmmaThorn.htm.
