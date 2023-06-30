Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Possession/Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/30/23 at 1237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATIONS: Possession and Trafficking Fentanyl in Excess of 20g, Possession of crack/cocaine base, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony

 

ACCUSED: Melinda Morgan                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

ACCUSED: Dale Morgan                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a stop on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Melinda Morgan and the passenger was identified as Dale Taylor. Further investigation determined they were in possession of 1,100 glassine bags containing suspected fentanyl as well as crack/cocaine base and multiple firearms.

 

Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. They were issued a citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 08/29/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 0830           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGES

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

