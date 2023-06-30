VT 114 near Quarry Rd, Newark // down to one lane
VT Route 114 in St. Albans is down to one lane near Quarry Rd due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
