Daily Session Report for Friday, June 30, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2023

Convened at 9 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:04 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Pashinski.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., who gave his life in the line of duty on June 17, 2023.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 479

HB 611

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 614

HB 615

HB 616

HB 617

HB 618

HB 619

HB 620

HB 621

HB 622

HB 1031

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 614

HB 615

HB 616

HB 617

HB 618

HB 619

HB 620

HB 621

HB 622

HB 1031

SB 136

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 171        Health

HR 172        Transportation

 

HB 479        Rules

HB 1546      Labor and Industry

HB 1547      Finance

HB 1548      Judiciary

HB 1549      Housing and Community Development

HB 1551      Judiciary

HB 1554      Education

HB 1555      Judiciary

 

SB 44           Judiciary

SB 45           Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SR 136         From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 169

A Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., who gave his life in the line of duty on June 17, 2023.

203-0

SR 136

A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

203-0

 

Motion to Suspend Rules Pursuant to Rule 70 for Immediate Consideration of SR136  (Bradford)

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Saturday July 1, 2023  at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Friday, June 30, 2023

