Daily Session Report for Friday, June 30, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 30, 2023
Convened at 9 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:04 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pashinski.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., who gave his life in the line of duty on June 17, 2023.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 479
HB 611
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 614
HB 615
HB 616
HB 617
HB 618
HB 619
HB 620
HB 621
HB 622
HB 1031
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 614
HB 615
HB 616
HB 617
HB 618
HB 619
HB 620
HB 621
HB 622
HB 1031
SB 136
Bills Referred
HR 171 Health
HR 172 Transportation
HB 479 Rules
HB 1546 Labor and Industry
HB 1547 Finance
HB 1548 Judiciary
HB 1549 Housing and Community Development
HB 1551 Judiciary
HB 1554 Education
HB 1555 Judiciary
SB 44 Judiciary
SB 45 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
SR 136 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., who gave his life in the line of duty on June 17, 2023.
203-0
A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.
|
203-0
Motion to Suspend Rules Pursuant to Rule 70 for Immediate Consideration of SR136 (Bradford)
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Saturday July 1, 2023 at 10 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.