Casa M Spice Co® Recognized as Approved ACE Hardware Supplier

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa M Spice Co®, a premium manufacturer of low sodium spice blends, announced today that they have expanded their retail presence and are now available on the ACENET Direct Dropship program. Through this program, the Casa M Spice catalog and product line is available to over 5,000 ACE Retailers.

Founded in 1924 by a small group of Chicago hardware store owners, ACE Hardware changed the retail landscape by allowing individual stores to purchase merchandise in bulk to save money and buy at the lowest possible price. Ace Hardware has over 5,000 stores around the world with the majority of those stores independently owned and operated by local entrepreneurs.

The Casa M collection of cleverly-named spice blends includes Chain Reaction, a season-all, Cattle Drive for beef, Free Range for chicken, Good Shepherd for lamb, Hooked for fish and seafood, Jerked Chain a jerk seasoning, Pecking Order for poultry, and Whole Hog for pork. All of Casa M’s premium spice blends are low or very low sodium, keto-friendly, free of dairy, nut, and soy, and contain no fillers, MSG, Gluten, or animal products. This means you can Spice Confidently!®

“We are excited to expand our retail presence and increase availability of our premium spice blends to ACE retailers nationwide,” said Mike and Manny Hernandez, Co-Founders of Casa M Spice Co®. “With ACE Hardware's commitment to quality and Casa M Spice's dedication to culinary excellence, the stage is set for an extraordinary partnership that ignites taste buds and transforms cooking into an art form, or as we say, Chemistry in the Kitchen®."



Casa M Spice Co®, The Essence of Flavor® is a premium line of low sodium spice blends born from the desire to empower home chefs to do Chemistry in the Kitchen® by delivering bold flavor without ever risking over-salting. Available in a variety of blends for every need, Casa M Spice Co® products bring out the best in every meal. Casa M Spice Co® products have received over 70 national awards and they are a proud Presenting Sponsor of the FC Dallas Soccer Club. From our table to yours, Spice Confidently!® For more information, please visit www.CasaMSpice.com

