Chief Justice Appoints Nine New Judicial Council Members

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero appointed three new voting members and six new advisory (non-voting) members to the Judicial Council. Four voting members were also reappointed. “The council consists of judges, court executives, attorneys, and legislators who volunteer their time to help make the court system consistent, impartial, and accessible,” said the Chief Justice. “I thank our members for their dedication and service to the people of California.”
