Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,096 in the last 365 days.

From teen mom to internet entrepreneur: Sharifah Hardie’s plan to help small businesses

Jackie Rae & Sharifah Hardie speak on the Word with Jackie Rae Podcast

Jackie Rae & Sharifah Hardie speak on the Word with Jackie Rae Podcast

It was an honor to be a guest on The Word with Jackie Rae and share my story.”
— Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Necessity often gives birth to innovation, and for Sharifah Hardie, it was becoming a teen mom at 18 years old that sparked her love for the internet. In the early ’90s, as the internet was just emerging, Hardie recognized a unique opportunity to be a working stay-at-home mom by building websites.

Starting with creating websites for herself and her family members, Hardie soon ventured into her own consulting business. Fast forward almost 30 years, and she continues to dedicate herself to helping small businesses thrive and expand.

On today’s episode of “The Word with Jackie Rae,” Hardie joins the conversation to share her background, her passion for helping others and her announcement to run for the California Senate District 33 in 2024.

If you’re seeking assistance for your small business, you can directly reach out to Sharifah Hardie at 562-822-0965 or visit her website at https://www.AskSharifah.com.

Sharifah Hardie
Ask Sharifah
info@asksharifah.com
+1 562-822-0965
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

From teen mom to internet entrepreneur: Sharifah Hardie’s plan to help small businesses

You just read:

From teen mom to internet entrepreneur: Sharifah Hardie’s plan to help small businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more