Read more about Mother Arrested in Moultrie Child Abuse Case

Moultrie, Georgia (June 29, 2023) – On June 27, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., GBI agents and Colquitt County investigators arrested and charged Juni Benavides, age 19, with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. She was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

On June 8, 2023, the GBI was requested to assist in an infant child abuse investigation by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The child victim was taken to a Florida Hospital with a skull fracture and two healing leg fractures.  The child has since been released and is recovering from injuries.

This case is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.  Once complete, it will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

