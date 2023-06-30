Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI- Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE  

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH  

  

CASE#: 23A1004091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shawn Cavic  

STATION: Williston  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111  

  

DATE/TIME: 06/30/23 1143 hours  

STREET: Bolton Valley Access Rd. 

TOWN: Bolton

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry  

  

VEHICLE #1   

OPERATOR: Nathan Cookson

AGE:  35

SEAT BELT? Yes  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT  

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy  

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Side Damage

INJURIES: None  

 

 

                              

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

On June 30th at approximately 1143 hours the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Bolton Access Rd. in Bolton, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was off the roadway and the operator was trapped inside. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Nathan Cookson. Investigation determined that Cookson was under the influence of intoxicants. Cookson was then transported to UVM Medical Center.  Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME:  September 30, 2023 at 0830 hours 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Shawn.Cavic@vermont.gov

 

