Williston Barracks / DUI- Crash

CASE#: 23A1004091
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/30/23 1143 hours
STREET: Bolton Valley Access Rd.
TOWN: Bolton
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nathan Cookson
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side Damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 30th at approximately 1143 hours the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Bolton Access Rd. in Bolton, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was off the roadway and the operator was trapped inside. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Nathan Cookson. Investigation determined that Cookson was under the influence of intoxicants. Cookson was then transported to UVM Medical Center. Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: September 30, 2023 at 0830 hours
Trooper Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Shawn.Cavic@vermont.gov