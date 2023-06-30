Williston Barracks / DUI- Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1004091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/30/23 1143 hours

STREET: Bolton Valley Access Rd.

TOWN: Bolton

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathan Cookson

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side Damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 30th at approximately 1143 hours the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Bolton Access Rd. in Bolton, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was off the roadway and the operator was trapped inside. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Nathan Cookson. Investigation determined that Cookson was under the influence of intoxicants. Cookson was then transported to UVM Medical Center. Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: September 30, 2023 at 0830 hours

Trooper Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT, 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111