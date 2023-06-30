Submit Release
Labor Economist Webinar: ApprenticeshipsJul11

StartJuly 11, 2023 11:00 AM MTEndJuly 11, 2023 12:00 PM MT

Businesses will learn how apprenticeships close gaps in the workforce. Labor economist Seth Harrington will present the topic and Michelle Stout from Apprenticeship Idaho will be answering questions for businesses on how to create a Registered Apprenticeship.

Register: https://ow.ly/XA2j50OUrEt

