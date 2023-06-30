Atlantic Premiers Launch Fight the Federal Gas Hike Campaign

CANADA, June 30 - The Council of Atlantic Premiers launched a new campaign today, June 30, calling on the federal government to rethink the implementation of its Clean Fuel Regulations and work with them to develop a plan to address the disproportionate impacts on Atlantic Canadians.

Atlantic premiers are asking Atlantic Canadians to speak up and ask their MPs to reconsider implementing the regulations. Residents can visit https://fightthefedhike.ca/ to send a letter to MPs and learn more about the expected impact of this new tax on Atlantic Canadians.

The full news release is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-