Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth in Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Oxbow

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 30, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its free, rapid access counselling services to children, youth and their caregivers across the province. Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Oxbow are the newest communities to launch these services.

Young people can access support for mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Today's expansion of rapid counselling services to children and youth is an important part of our commitment to address mental health issues in Saskatchewan," Education Minister and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley. "The ability to quickly connect young people with the health services they need is crucial for improving the well-being of our communities across the province."

The Rapid Access Counselling Program will be provided by Envision Counselling Support Centre in all four communities. Children and youth will be connected to any additional or ongoing support they may need.

"We are so pleased about the expansion of our Rapid Access Counselling program," Envision Counselling and Support Centre Inc. Executive Director Lynda Rideout said. "The ability to now offer this service to children, youth and their caregivers in our communities is a true blessing and will have a significant impact on the well-being of Saskatchewan as a whole. We are extremely grateful for the support from Family Services Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Services Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families in more than 20 communities.

Please check www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you or book a virtual session through the website.

Regina and Saskatoon launched rapid access counselling services for children and youth earlier in June. Expanded services for children and youth in additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24.

