Police respond to emergency situation in Middlebury

Middlebury, Vermont (Friday, June 30, 2023) — Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023, centered on a residence on Seymour Street in Middlebury, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the public should avoid Seymour Street near Elm Street and Lucius Shaw Lane. This incident is believed to be contained to a residence at that location.

There is a heavy police presence in the area from agencies including the Vermont State Police, the Middlebury and Brandon police departments, and the Addison County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details are currently available. Police will provide updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -