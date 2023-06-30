Read more about GBI Forensic Pathology Fellows Graduate from 2022-2023 Forensic Pathology Program

Decatur, GA (June 30, 2023) - The GBI is proud to announce the graduation of two forensic pathology fellows from the 2022-2023 forensic pathology program. After graduation, Dr. Samantha Mattox & Dr. Romana Mayer will be staying with the GBI as associate medical examiners.

Addressing the current medical examiner shortage is one of the GBI’s top priorities. Over the past several years, the United States has experienced a significant shortage of board-certified medical examiners. This shortage causes delays in death investigations, to include the timely prosecution and closure of some cases, and the GBI understands the tremendous impact this has on families.

“The addition of Dr. Mattox and Dr. Mayer to our team will place our doctors in a better position to address the increase in autopsy requests, said GBI Director Mike Register. “I am confident that the GBI’s forensic pathology fellowship program will pave the way to solving not just the medical examiner shortage in Georgia, but in our nation.”

“Our office is grateful for their commitment to a tough but satisfying field that benefits so many grieving families across the state, said GBI Chief Medical Examiner Geoffrey Smith. “I am thrilled that Dr. Mattox and Dr. Mayer will be joining our team at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Dr. Mattox received her medical degree from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018. She completed AP/CP residency at the Medical College of Georgia in June 2022.

Dr. Mayer received her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2018. She completed AP/CP residency from the University of Maryland Medical Center in June 2022.